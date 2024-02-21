Divisional commissioner Mirpur Khas chairs meeting of polio task force

Divisional Commissioner Mirpur Khas, Faisal Ahmad Uqeli chaired a pivotal meeting of the Divisional Polio Task Force at his office on Wednesday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Mirpur Khas, Faisal Ahmad Uqeli chaired a pivotal meeting of the Divisional Polio Task Force at his office on Wednesday.

Emphasizing the significance of comprehensive vaccination coverage, Commissioner Uqeli underscored the need for effective measures to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated against polio.

Directing the district health officers of Umarkot, Tharparkar, and Mirpur Khas, Commissioner Uqeli reiterated that the polio campaign is a national duty, and strict legal action should be taken against any negligence in this regard.

Providing insights during the briefing, he highlighted ongoing polio program training in Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, and Tharparkar. Commissioner Uqeli noted that 2882 mobile teams are actively operating across 112 union councils within 14 tehsils of Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, and Tharparkar districts.

Recognizing the need for improvement, Commissioner Uqeli stressed the importance of addressing the 34% coverage gap. He announced that during the upcoming polio campaign from February 26 to March 2, vitamin drops will accompany the polio vaccine for young children.

Additionally, he acknowledged the shortage of female workers in some union councils of Mirpur Khas during the polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Mirpur Khas, Dr. Jairamdas, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Dastgir Sheikh, Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Ali Vissar, Regional Director of the Local Government Office Ayaz Ali, Focal Person for the Polio Program in Mirpur Khas, Dr. Naraindas, WHO representative Dr. Alam Azad, Director of Secondary education Abdul Latif, Information Officer Mirpurkhas Yasar nawaz Maiman, along with other relevant officers.

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Halim Jagirani, District Health Officer Tharparkar Dr. Yusuf Baqir Jatoi, Deputy Commissioner Umarkot Wali Muhammad Baloch, and District Health Officer Umarkot Dr. Farid Ahmad Hangurjo, along with other concerned officers, participated via video link.

