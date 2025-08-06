DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to institutional efficiency, accountability

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to institutional efficiency, accountability and the delivery of measurable outcomes through improved coordination and implementation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to institutional efficiency, accountability and the delivery of measurable outcomes through improved coordination and implementation.

The DPM/FM chaired an inter-ministerial meeting with key government departments aimed at enhancing overall efficiency across the government, DPM Office said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by ministers of EAD, petroleum, IT; Advisers to the PM on PMO, industries and production, governance, privatization; SAPM Tariq Bajwa; Federal secretaries of establishment, EAD, privatization, and other officials from concerned departments.

The discussions focused on strengthening inter-ministerial collaboration, streamlining processes, and promoting a governance model that is efficient, transparent, technologically enabled, and results-oriented.