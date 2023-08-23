Open Menu

Dr. Asif Tufail Reviews Sports Facilities In Sargodha Division

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Dr. Asif Tufail reviews sports facilities in Sargodha division

Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Dr. Asif Tufail on Wednesday visited Sargodha and chaired a meeting regarding sports facilities, at the Commissioner's Office Committee Room

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Dr. Asif Tufail on Wednesday visited Sargodha and chaired a meeting regarding sports facilities, at the Commissioner's Office Committee Room.

Divisional Sports Officer, District Sports Officers, Tehsil Sports Officers and PMU Sports board officers participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, the DG Sports was briefed by the officers regarding the sports facilities in Sargodha division.

The PMU Sports Board officers also informed the Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Dr. Asif Tufail about the sports facilities under construction.

Technical and legal difficulties related to the under-construction Hyderabad Thal, Mankira cricket Ground and the under-construction Tehsil Sports Complex Esa Khel were also explained in detail.

In this regard, DG Sports ordered to revise the work on Mankira Cricket Ground and complete the work on the remaining area as soon as possible except for the disputed land on Tehsil Sports Complex Esa Khel Mianwali.

Later, the DG visited Sargodha Stadium, Sports Gymnasium, food Street, Squash Court, Practice Court Pitches, E-Library, Astroturf Hockey Ground and Tehsil Sports Complex Sargodha and inspected the facilities available there.

On this occasion, DG Sports Dr Asif Tufail ordered to complete Tehsil Sports Complex Sargodha and Gymnasium Mankira by December 2023.

He also directed to complete work on hockey astroturf as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Cricket Hockey Squash Sports Punjab Hyderabad Sargodha Mianwali December Court

Recent Stories

SGCA receives 1,530+ entries from 37 nations

SGCA receives 1,530+ entries from 37 nations

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM takes notice of suspension of free tr ..

Caretaker CM takes notice of suspension of free treatment under Sehat Card

1 second ago
 2 outlaws arrested : weapon recovered

2 outlaws arrested : weapon recovered

3 seconds ago
 DGTO office stops all chamber election proceedings ..

DGTO office stops all chamber election proceedings: LCCI Spokesperson

4 seconds ago
 Poliovirus detected in Rawalpindi's environmental ..

Poliovirus detected in Rawalpindi's environmental sample

6 seconds ago
 Ulema delegation visits Jaranwala, condemns vandal ..

Ulema delegation visits Jaranwala, condemns vandalism of Churches

8 seconds ago
Sharjah Chamber conducts workshop on premier even ..

Sharjah Chamber conducts workshop on premier event management techniques

20 minutes ago
 New Zealand team to play South Africa in Rugby Wor ..

New Zealand team to play South Africa in Rugby World Cup warm-up

5 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf advances in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankin ..

Haris Rauf advances in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

10 minutes ago
 Drug smuggler booked

Drug smuggler booked

5 minutes ago
 Jashan-e-Azadi volleyball match played

Jashan-e-Azadi volleyball match played

5 minutes ago
 'Livestock farmers being facilitated'

'Livestock farmers being facilitated'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan