Dr. Asif Tufail reviews sports facilities in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Dr. Asif Tufail on Wednesday visited Sargodha and chaired a meeting regarding sports facilities, at the Commissioner's Office Committee Room.

Divisional Sports Officer, District Sports Officers, Tehsil Sports Officers and PMU Sports board officers participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, the DG Sports was briefed by the officers regarding the sports facilities in Sargodha division.

The PMU Sports Board officers also informed the Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Dr. Asif Tufail about the sports facilities under construction.

Technical and legal difficulties related to the under-construction Hyderabad Thal, Mankira cricket Ground and the under-construction Tehsil Sports Complex Esa Khel were also explained in detail.

In this regard, DG Sports ordered to revise the work on Mankira Cricket Ground and complete the work on the remaining area as soon as possible except for the disputed land on Tehsil Sports Complex Esa Khel Mianwali.

Later, the DG visited Sargodha Stadium, Sports Gymnasium, food Street, Squash Court, Practice Court Pitches, E-Library, Astroturf Hockey Ground and Tehsil Sports Complex Sargodha and inspected the facilities available there.

On this occasion, DG Sports Dr Asif Tufail ordered to complete Tehsil Sports Complex Sargodha and Gymnasium Mankira by December 2023.

He also directed to complete work on hockey astroturf as soon as possible.