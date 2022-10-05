Drug dealer arrested; 300 liters adulterated milk discarded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) ::The district police here Wednesday in an ongoing crackdown against drug dealers have seized more than four kilogram hashish and Halal food Authority discarded 300 liters of adulterated milk.

According to the correspondent, following directives of District Police Officer Ikramullah Khan, the Maidan police recovered more than four kilogram hashish in separate actions in Lal Qila and Haya Sairi areas and arrested a drug dealer.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has discarded more than 300 liters of adulterated milk and sealed a milk-seller shop. The discarded milk was tested by recently brought Food Testing Lab from the office of the authority in Swat.

In addition 400 liters of substandard cooking oil was also discarded that was seized from several shops of Chapal Kabab in Timergara Bazar by imposing fines on the owners of the eatery.