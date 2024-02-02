Open Menu

ECP Issues Notices Of Violations In Election Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 09:22 PM

ECP issues notices of violations in election campaign

The Election Commission of Pakistan is strictly monitoring compliance with the code of conduct during the ongoing campaign for general elections 2024 and notices were issued to different candidates and officials for violating the code of conduct in different areas of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan is strictly monitoring compliance with the code of conduct during the ongoing campaign for general elections 2024 and notices were issued to different candidates and officials for violating the code of conduct in different areas of Sindh.

The ECP Sindh, in a statement issued here on Friday, said that the monitoring teams of the Election Commission carried out operations against the use of unauthorized promotional materials in East, Central, West and Keamari districts of Karachi and Kashmor districts and removed signboards, Pena flex, posters, banners, flags and all other promotional materials from public parks, thoroughfares, government buildings and traffic signals.

ECP monitoring officer issued a notice to Chairman District Council Thatta for participating in the election campaign, the statement said adding that the District Monitoring Officer (DMO) has also issued a notice to a government employee for participating in the election campaign in Matiari and sought explanation in the regard.

In Sukkur, District Monitoring Officer has issued a notice to the People's Party candidate for National Assembly NA-201 Sukkur, Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah, for violating section no.

17 of the code of conduct and sought an explanation.

Section 17 of ECP's code of conduct prohibits all types of firing including aerial firing, use of crackers and other explosives at public meetings and at or near the polling stations by any person and provides for treating the violation as an illegal practice.

DMOs have issued notices to the workers of Jamaat-e-Islami, MQM-Pakistan, Muslim League-N and MQM Haqiqi on illegal actions in PS 91 Korangi Karachi. A notice was also issued to an independent candidate in PS 100 Karachi East for violating the code of conduct and an explanation was sought from him.

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is working with all its authorities to ensure the conduct of general elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

He stringently instructed DMOs to ensure at any cost thorough implementation of ECP's code of conduct with zero tolerance for any violation of the code.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Pakistan Firing National Assembly MQM Election Commission Of Pakistan Traffic Sukkur Thatta Matiari Korangi Muslim All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited NA-201 PS-91 PS-100 Employment

Recent Stories

Suspect arrested in injured condition after encoun ..

Suspect arrested in injured condition after encounter

2 minutes ago
 ATC granst bail to 8 accused in Askari Tower attac ..

ATC granst bail to 8 accused in Askari Tower attack case

2 minutes ago
 LESCO finalizes arrangements to ensure uninterrupt ..

LESCO finalizes arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply on polling day

4 minutes ago
 ATC declares 4 PTI leaders as POs

ATC declares 4 PTI leaders as POs

2 minutes ago
 IIOJK and Gaza urgently seek international support ..

IIOJK and Gaza urgently seek international support: Kakakhel

2 minutes ago
 IHC issues order in pleas against PTI founder's ma ..

IHC issues order in pleas against PTI founder's marriage case trial

2 minutes ago
IHC summons SSP, ECP officials in PTI candidates ..

IHC summons SSP, ECP officials in PTI candidates pleas

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Marda ..

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki announces compens ..

2 minutes ago
 AC issues Toshakhana case's written order

AC issues Toshakhana case's written order

2 minutes ago
 Police busted robber gang, recovered Rs 10 million

Police busted robber gang, recovered Rs 10 million

2 minutes ago
 CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations ..

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 2024

51 minutes ago
 LESCO shutdown schedule

LESCO shutdown schedule

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan