ECP issues notices of violations in election campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan is strictly monitoring compliance with the code of conduct during the ongoing campaign for general elections 2024 and notices were issued to different candidates and officials for violating the code of conduct in different areas of Sindh.

The ECP Sindh, in a statement issued here on Friday, said that the monitoring teams of the Election Commission carried out operations against the use of unauthorized promotional materials in East, Central, West and Keamari districts of Karachi and Kashmor districts and removed signboards, Pena flex, posters, banners, flags and all other promotional materials from public parks, thoroughfares, government buildings and traffic signals.

ECP monitoring officer issued a notice to Chairman District Council Thatta for participating in the election campaign, the statement said adding that the District Monitoring Officer (DMO) has also issued a notice to a government employee for participating in the election campaign in Matiari and sought explanation in the regard.

In Sukkur, District Monitoring Officer has issued a notice to the People's Party candidate for National Assembly NA-201 Sukkur, Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah, for violating section no.

17 of the code of conduct and sought an explanation.

Section 17 of ECP's code of conduct prohibits all types of firing including aerial firing, use of crackers and other explosives at public meetings and at or near the polling stations by any person and provides for treating the violation as an illegal practice.

DMOs have issued notices to the workers of Jamaat-e-Islami, MQM-Pakistan, Muslim League-N and MQM Haqiqi on illegal actions in PS 91 Korangi Karachi. A notice was also issued to an independent candidate in PS 100 Karachi East for violating the code of conduct and an explanation was sought from him.

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is working with all its authorities to ensure the conduct of general elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

He stringently instructed DMOs to ensure at any cost thorough implementation of ECP's code of conduct with zero tolerance for any violation of the code.