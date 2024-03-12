ECP Summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur On March 26
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2024 | 09:46 PM
The PTI leader has been summoned by the ECP in connection with a disqualification case.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to appear before the district election commissioner on March 26 in connection with a disqualification case.
“We have heard preliminary arguments which require consideration on merits. The office will issue a notice to respondent No. 5 (Ali Amin Gandapur) for the specified date through the concerned district election commissioner,” held the ECP in its order.
The ECP ruled that the service report of DEC must reach this office before the specified date. The case is scheduled for March 26, 2024,”.
This decision was made shortly after Gandapur demanded a strategy within a month to recover the province's outstanding dues from the Centre. He instructed provincial authorities to engage legal experts to address the matter with the Federal government.
The electoral body's directive stems from a petition filed by JUI leader Muhammad Kafeel, who sought Gandapur's disqualification. Gandapur represents PK-113 in Dera Ismail Khan.
According to the petitioner, 735 kanal land in Mouzah Girah Muhabbat and Muzah Rohri, Tehsil Kulachi, district DI Khan, was temporarily transferred in the name of the KP chief minister, although Asif Khan was the actual owner.
He alleged, “In the assets and liabilities forms submitted for the year 2020, respondent No. 5 declared the purchase of a Toyota Land Cruiser using funds obtained from the sale of the 735 kanal land, i.e., the subject property.
He also argued that due to this inaccurate declaration, the respondent is ineligible to hold the office of member provincial assembly,”.
The petitioner said that Gandapur was the apparent owner while Asif Khan held sole and absolute ownership of the property.
