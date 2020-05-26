Eid celebrated with heavy hearth: Ameer JI Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said they have celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with heavy heart on account of COVID-19 pandemic and PIA plane crash tragedy in Karachi.

He expressed these views during Eid milan party at Idara Noor-e-Haq here, said a spokesperson to the JI Karachi on Tuesdady.

He said transparent inquiry into the PIA plane crash incident was very important to avoid such calamity in future.

Appreciating JI and Al-khidmat volunteers for relief work during lockdown, he said they are celebrating this Eid realising sentiments of people effected with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Naeem visited families of late Naimatullah Khan, Sindh JI leader late Azeem Baloch and other party leaders and condoled on demise of their near and dear ones, respectively.