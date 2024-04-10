Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated across Larkana division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated on Wednesday in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts with traditional religious festivity, enthusiasm and fervour like other parts of the country.

Eid prayers were offered at Larkana, Warah, Ratodero, Sijawal Junejo, Qubo Saeed Khan, Dokri, Bakrani, Nasirabad, Naudero, Shikarpur, Garhi Yaseen, Ratodero, Kamber, Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Thull, Kandhkot and Kashmore at more than 1500 mosques, Imam Bargahs, open places, parks, Eidgahs and grounds, where the faithful turned in hundreds of thousands.

They underlined the need for complete unity of Muslim Ummah.

Special prayers were offered for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

In Larkana, main Eid congregation was held in Municipal Stadium Larkana, Jamia Masjid Qasmia, Jamia Masjid Qaim Shah Bukhari, Police Lines Larkana, and Jinnah Bagh, Dargah Hussainabad Kamber, Dargah Mashori Sharif, and at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Arrangements were made by the district administrations of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot and municipal administrations of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts for cleanliness during Eid days.

Ulema and Khatibs in their Eid sermons highlighted the significance of the day and urged the people to follow the teachings of islam.