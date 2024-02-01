Election 2024 fever grips KP as advertisement business shines

Election fever has gripped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where political stalwarts started addressing public meetings to persuade voters while many have floated advertisements in newspapers for publicity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Election fever has gripped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where political stalwarts started addressing public meetings to persuade voters while many have floated advertisements in newspapers for publicity.

The print media including newspapers, journals, and weekly magazines started receiving heavy advertising orders for election-related publicity and earning maximum profits.

"Advertisements are an effective tool to project party manifestos and election programs to attract electorates besides saving time," said Javeed Nasim Khan, a candidate of NA-32 Peshawar.

He said that social media were the cheapest way of publicity while urdu and English dailies also received heavy advertising orders.

Mashallah Jahangi, a hub of advertisement business booked for heavy advertising orders from the candidates from across the province.

The advertisers are seen busy till late at night to fulfill candidates' and their supporter's demands. The politically fertile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will witness a tight electoral battle among family members and relatives in different Constituencies.

The close family relatives are running for national and provincial assembly seats in the province and accelerated public rallies and meetings.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) Chairman Pervez Khattak and his sons were contesting from hometown Nowshera district.

The former defense minister’s children will face off against their uncle Liaqat Khattak on two provincial assembly seats in Nowshera. Liaqat Khattak is a former provincial minister and younger brother of the PTI-P chief.

Pervez Khattak, who was elected as Member of National Assembly (MNA) on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket in 2018 general election, has fielded his sons Ibrahim Khan and Ismail Khan for PK-85 and PK-86 Nowshera, respectively.

The former KP chief minister himself is contesting for NA-33 and PK-88 and PK-87 on his newly founded party ticket. His son-in-law and former MNA Dr Imran Khattak will contest for NA-34 and PK-89 on February 8.

PTI-P chief’s brother Liaqat Khattak will contest the polls on a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ticket from PK-87. He was elected as Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) on a PTI ticket in 2018 general election.

Similarly, Liaqat’s son Ahad Khattak will go up against his uncle Pervez Khattak for PK-88.

The other strong candidates in the form of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Awami National Party’s (ANP) Jamshed Khan and PTI-backed Mian Mohammad Umar.

In Swabi, former PTI MNA Usman Khan Tarakai will contest against his nephew Shahram Tarakai, son of PTI Senator Liaqat Khan Tarakai, for NA-20. Usman Tarkai was elected as MNA in 2013 and 2018 general elections.

PTI has also awarded a ticket to Shahram’s younger brother Faisal Tarakai for one provincial assembly constituency in Swabi. However, rather than facing off people from within the family, his main rivals will be the ANP and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

In Kohat, two brothers Amjad Afridi and Abbas Afridi are not directly contesting against each other as the latter is a candidate of PML-N for NA-35 and PK-91 while the former is running for PK-90 from where he was elected thrice as an independent. They are the sons of PPP Senator Shamim Afridi and close contest is expected.

Awami National Party (ANP) has given a ticket to former JUI-F MPA Zarin Gul Khan for PK-41 in Mansehra. On the other hand, Zarin’s younger brother former PTI MPA Zar Gul Khan is vying for NA-15 on a PPP ticket.

Zarin Khan has been part of the KP Assembly before but had left the ANP after developing differences with the leadership and joined the JUI-F. He was elected MPA in the 2013 general election.

His younger brother Zar Khan returned to the provincial assembly on a Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid ticket in the 2002 general election and was reelected as MPA on the PTI ticket in by-polls.

In Chitral, two brothers Shehzada Iftikharuddin and Shehzada Pervez are contesting the upcoming polls from different political platforms with the former contesting on a PML-N ticket for NA-1 while the latter will compete for PK-2 on PTI-P’s ticket.

Veteran politician Ghulam Ahmed Bilour is contesting from NA 32 Peshawar where he is facing PTI-backed candidate Asif Khan. The election campaign is heating ahead of the February 9 polls and candidates approach large tribes to get maximum support ahead of the Day.

