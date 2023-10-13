Open Menu

Election Date After Constituencies' Delimitation: Solangi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Election date after constituencies' delimitation: Solangi

Caretaker Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that the final election date would be announced after completion of the constituencies' delimitation process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that the final election date would be announced after completion of the Constituencies' delimitation process.

He expressed these views while speaking on Radio Pakistan's news and current affairs program "Lahore Insight" on Friday. He anticipated that elections would be held by the end of January 2024, in accordance with the Election Act of 2017, providing a minimum of 54 days for campaigning. Minister Solangi expressed his commitment to revive Radio Pakistan and emphasised the importance of adapting it to modern demands.

He clarified that major policy decisions rest with the elected governments, and Radio Pakistan's transition to digital broadcasting would help conserve electricity. Minister Solangi also addressed financial issues faced by Radio Pakistan, particularly the review of past government decisions on radio licensing fees.

Furthermore, he highlighted his efforts in expanding Radio Pakistan's online presence and the significant progress in connecting all Radio Pakistan centers via satellite during his tenure. He expressed hope that the incoming elected government would continue revitalization of Radio Pakistan and other national broadcasting institutions.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Electricity Progress January 2017 All Government

Recent Stories

Dr Shamshad meets Iranian Finance Minister

Dr Shamshad meets Iranian Finance Minister

47 seconds ago
 Dr Shamshad meets Deutsche Bank's top leadership

Dr Shamshad meets Deutsche Bank's top leadership

45 seconds ago
 Chinese envoy talks with Saudi diplomat over Israe ..

Chinese envoy talks with Saudi diplomat over Israel-Palestine conflict

51 seconds ago
 Zone-III Blues beat Zone-V Green in A.S.Natural St ..

Zone-III Blues beat Zone-V Green in A.S.Natural Stone U-16 inter-zonal cricket

4 minutes ago
 India biggest obstacle in making breakthrough in b ..

India biggest obstacle in making breakthrough in border talks with China: Expert ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor urges Muslim Ummah to resolve Palestine i ..

Governor urges Muslim Ummah to resolve Palestine issue

2 minutes ago
Court orders release of arrested teachers

Court orders release of arrested teachers

2 minutes ago
 Fabian Picardo narrowly reelected leader of Gibral ..

Fabian Picardo narrowly reelected leader of Gibraltar

2 minutes ago
 Incredible Ideas, DHA Quetta to attend Cityscape Q ..

Incredible Ideas, DHA Quetta to attend Cityscape Qatar 2023 Int'l Real Estate Ex ..

2 minutes ago
 Police start collecting data on illegal immigrants ..

Police start collecting data on illegal immigrants to repatriate them

2 minutes ago
 Armed assailants kill man at Quetta’s Qambrani R ..

Armed assailants kill man at Quetta’s Qambrani Road

2 minutes ago
 Lahore Police & PSCA arrest drug-dealer

Lahore Police & PSCA arrest drug-dealer

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan