Election Fever Rises In Abbottabad As 214 Candidates Obtains Nomination Papers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 08:19 PM

The political landscape in Abbottabad is heating up as a total of 214 candidates have obtained their nomination papers for two national and four provincial constituencies on Wednesday

All major political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-N, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan People's Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Muttahida Muslim League, Hazara National Alliance, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians, are set to compete for the upcoming elections.

From NA-16 prominent contenders include former governor KP Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan, former MPA Sardar Shumoon Yar, and Sardar Manzoor Mumtaz of the Pakistan People's Party, among others.

In National Constituency NA-17, a total of 33 candidates, including Malik Muhabbat Awan of PML-N and Muhammad Ishaq Zakria of PTI, are vying for victory.

The competition is equally fierce in Provincial Constituency PK-42, where 60 candidates including Syed Jafar Shah of the PPP and Ali Asghar Khan of PTI.

Provincial Constituency PK-43 witnesses contenders like Sardar Sher Bahadur of PTI Parliamentarians and Barrister Javed Abbasi of the PML-N, totaling 25 candidates. Meanwhile, in Provincial Constituency PK-44, 37 candidates, including former MPA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha and Qalandar Khan Lodhi of PTI, are gearing up for the electoral battle.

The election fervor extends to Provincial Constituency PK-45, where 28 contestants, including MNA Aamir Zaman and Syed Salim Shah of the PPPP, are in the running. The Election Commission's schedule dictates that candidates have until 4 PM today and tomorrow evening to collect their nomination papers.

