Electioneering To End Tonight Ahead Of By-election In 21 Constituencies

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Friday night marks the end of the campaigns for the by-elections in 21 National and Provincial assembly Constituencies across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Baluchistan, giving voters time to consider their options before voting for their preferred candidates in both national and provincial assemblies.

Polling is scheduled for Sunday. According to election regulations, campaigning will cease precisely at midnight between Friday and Saturday (April 19-20).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) cautions that candidates engaging in political activities after the deadline will face legal consequences. The ECP has issued a reminder to candidates in the by-elections regarding Section 182 of the Election Act, 2017.

This provision prohibits individuals from organizing, attending, or participating in any public gatherings or processions within the constituency's area for 48 hours after the polls close, until midnight.

The ECP warned that violators of these regulations could face penalties, including imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of up to Rs 100,000, or both.

In addition, the ECP calls upon the media and the public to join efforts in ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election process.

Candidates are now bracing to commence door-to-door canvassing, actively seeking votes, and organizing logistics for election day, all aimed at persuading voters.

