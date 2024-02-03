Elections postponed in four constituencies after candidates' demise

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the elections in four Constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies, citing the unfortunate deaths of the candidates.

Delayed elections impact one national constituency and the remaining provincial ones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, specifically NA-8 Bajaur, PK-22 Bajaur, PK-91 Kohat, and PP-266.

Independent candidate Rehan Zeb Khan, running for National Assembly constituency NA-08 and provincial assembly constituency PK-22 in Bajaur-IV, was assassinated, leading the ECP to cancel elections. Additionally, elections for NA-91, Kohat-II, were postponed following the passing of Asmat Ullah Khan.

Following the demise of Israr Hussain, son of Talib Hussain and a candidate for the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-266 (Rahim Yar Khan XII), the ECP has postponed the elections in that particular constituency.

The ECP spokesman states that, exercising the powers granted to the relevant Returning Officers (ROs) under Section 73 of the Election Act, 2017, the proceedings of the general election in the mentioned constituencies have been abruptly concluded.

The remaining contesting candidates will not be required to submit fresh nomination papers or deposit further dues once the revised schedule for these areas is released, as stated by the electoral watchdog.