Empowering Rural Communities: CLEWs Transform Livestock Care in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Under the project "Restoring Livelihood and Protection Against Climate Risks for Vulnerable Communities in Khairpur," funded by Malteser International and implemented by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Community-Led Extension Workers (CLEWs) in Thari Mirwah on Thursday have received comprehensive training and support to improve livestock care in their communities.

The 30-day hands-on training equipped CLEWs with the skills to identify and manage common seasonal diseases, administer basic treatments and vaccinations, and raise awareness about protecting livestock during heatwaves. Armed with livestock kits, these community workers are now actively providing preventive care and timely support to farmers in their villages.

One notable success story is Azam Tariq from Village Gulsher Jogi, who is not only improving livestock health but also sharing valuable knowledge with his community members.

In Village Gaman Dasti, experienced CLEWs are confidently leading awareness sessions, further solidifying their roles as leaders in livestock care.

This initiative has had a dual positive impact. It has enhanced access to basic veterinary services in rural areas, where such services are often scarce. Additionally, CLEWs are earning a small income through service fees, helping support their families.

The CLEWs' work encompasses treating minor illnesses, deworming, vaccinations, livestock management, and educating communities on caring for animals during extreme heat. This project is a testament to the power of community-led initiatives in driving positive change and improving livelihoods in rural Khairpur.