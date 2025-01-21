Open Menu

Encroachments Cleared From City's Inner Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 11:41 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) In a decisive move under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Suthra Punjab Vision, the district administration of Multan conducted a massive anti-encroachment operation in the city’s historic inner areas. Heavy machinery was deployed to clear illegal structures from prominent locations, including Chowk Ghanta Ghar, Hussain Agahi Road, and Doulat Gate.

Led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Abu Bakar, Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Samee Sheikh, and Assistant Commissioner Saddar Zahid Iqbal, the task force demolished unauthorized constructions and confiscated large quantities of material. Makeshift shops, kiosks, market stalls, and billboards were removed using cranes, while illegal parking stands and footpath encroachments were dismantled.

Heavy fines were imposed on violators.

Following the operation, routes from Ghanta Ghar to Hussain Agahi were completely cleared, restoring pedestrian access and easing traffic flow.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari emphasized that the anti-encroachment drive aimed at a city-wide crackdown on illegal occupiers. “This mega operation will continue until every inch of the city is free from encroachments. Traders must cooperate with the district administration to maintain public spaces. Confiscated goods will not be returned under any circumstances,” he warned.

In a parallel action, Assistant Commissioner City ensured the complete clearance of Hussain Agahi Bazaar and Sarafa Bazaar.

