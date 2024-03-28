Eve-teaser held after video clip goes viral

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The police arrested an alleged eve-teaser within four hours after a video clip went viral in Faisalabad.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that a man, later identified as Aziz-ur-Rehman, harassed a woman in a street of Haseeb Shaheed Colony, made a video clip of his act and uploaded it to social media.

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia took notice of the incident after the clip was brought into his knowledge, and directed Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Division to probe the matter, arrest the accused immediately and submit a report.

SP Iqbal Division Usman Munir Saifi constituted a special team, which conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing the accused Aziz-ur-Rehman in four hours after his video went viral. The police sent the accused behind bars at Batala Colony police station while further investigation was under progress, he added.