Every Pakistani keeps national interest supreme: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said blame game was the part of democratic government but the whole nation was united on the national issues and every Pakistani always kept national interest supreme.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all political parties should think about the tens situation of the South Asian Region.

The minister said India was conflicting with its all neighboring countries including Pakistan,China,Bangladesh and Nepal as well .

He said India had violated and move forward from the Control Line than China responded it, adding all neighboring countries of India should think about the dangerous policies of its Prime Minister Nerendra Modi because his policies were against the peace of entire region.

Shafqat Mehmood said citizens of the country were united on the Kashmir issue and their hearts were always beating with people of Kashmir.

Replying to a question, he said not a single Pakistani would bear Indian aggression at any level and no one was ready to accept Israel at any cost.

He said COVID-19 was a dangerous and contiguous disease so the people should adopt Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) with full spirit otherwise it would be created problems for all.

To another query, he said virtual session of the National Assembly could be made during the pandemic and we all should act according to SOPs which were issued by the government in that regard.

He said provincial minister of health Dr Yasmin rashid had given her statement about the people of Lahore in their love because people of the area were not taking coronavirus serious and implementing SOPs properly.

Replying to another question, he said the Higher Commission demanded Rs 70 billion from the government but in the budget Rs 65 billion was allocated for it, adding he hoped that remaining amount of Rs 5 billion would be also given to the commission.

He said opposition had right to criticise the government but it should not for only political point scoring, adding Sindh government has failed to deliver in the province and it had zero performance till to day but it was criticising the central government.