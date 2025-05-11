Open Menu

Excise Dept Recovers Over Rs 2.96b Taxes In Ten Months Across Multan Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Excise dept recovers over Rs 2.96b taxes in ten months across Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Excise and Taxation department (E&T) Multan Division collected overall

2.96 billion tax against the set target of 3.60 billion, showing 82 percent

tax collection from July 2024 to 2025.

Giving details here on Sunday, E&T Multan division Director Iftikhar Ahmad Bhalli,

said the department collected Rs 1.12 billion property tax against the set target

of Rs 1.

72 billion; Rs 1.59 billion Motor Vehicle Tax against the set target of

Rs 1.54 billion; over Rs 86.5 million Professional Tax against the set target

of Rs 121.45 million; over Rs 95.5 million Excise Duty against the set target

of Rs 108.98 million; over Rs 6.5 million luxury House Tax against the set target

of Rs 9.86 million; over Rs 18.6 million cotton fee against the set target of

Rs 35.67 million and 62 percent highway tax.

