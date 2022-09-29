Exhibition of sacred articles concludes in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :An annual one-day exhibition showcasing sacred articles traditionally called (Tabbarukaat) related to great personalities of islam, Khana-e-Ka'aba and Masjid-e-Nabvi (Peace Be Upon Him), concluded here on Thursday.

A large number of people visited the exhibition near MDA Chowk.

The Tabarrukaat, some 3000 in number, were a collection of a spiritual personality, Ahmad Raza Attari, who display these every year in different cities of the country throughout the month of Rabiul Awwal, said Zeeshan Gilani, the organizer of the exhibition.

The first exhibition was held at Sadiqabad on Sep 26, at Dera Ghazi Khan on Ser 27 and in Multan on Sep 28.

Faisalabad is the next destination where exhibition would be held on Oct 1, then in Sialkot and other cities.

The sacred articles included utensils used by holy personalities of Islam, pieces of cover of Khana-e-Ka'aba and many more, he said.