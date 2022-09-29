UrduPoint.com

Exhibition Of Sacred Articles Concludes In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Exhibition of sacred articles concludes in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :An annual one-day exhibition showcasing sacred articles traditionally called (Tabbarukaat) related to great personalities of islam, Khana-e-Ka'aba and Masjid-e-Nabvi (Peace Be Upon Him), concluded here on Thursday.

A large number of people visited the exhibition near MDA Chowk.

The Tabarrukaat, some 3000 in number, were a collection of a spiritual personality, Ahmad Raza Attari, who display these every year in different cities of the country throughout the month of Rabiul Awwal, said Zeeshan Gilani, the organizer of the exhibition.

The first exhibition was held at Sadiqabad on Sep 26, at Dera Ghazi Khan on Ser 27 and in Multan on Sep 28.

Faisalabad is the next destination where exhibition would be held on Oct 1, then in Sialkot and other cities.

The sacred articles included utensils used by holy personalities of Islam, pieces of cover of Khana-e-Ka'aba and many more, he said.

Related Topics

Multan Aba Dera Ghazi Khan Sadiqabad Sialkot

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ..

Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ensure cyber security: Tarar

2 hours ago
 IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Av ..

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Avenfield case

2 hours ago
 Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

4 hours ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

4 hours ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.