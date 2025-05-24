Experts call obesity major challenge to health, economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A health and obesity screening medical camp was organized, on Saturday at the National Press Club (NPC) in collaboration with Getz Pharma to facilitate the club's members and their families regarding obesity related issues.

Experts from different hospital participated in the medical camp, where they had conducted tests for obesity, blood pressure, diabetes etc with useful advice to the journalists and their family members.

An awareness session was also held during the medical camp, where experts shared information regarding obesity, calling it a major challenge for public health and economy, costing the country an estimated $3.41 billion annually — over Rs950 billion — and if necessary measures have not been taken it would double upto $7.6 billion (Rs2.13 trillion) by 2030, said a press release.

The escalating burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular ailments, fatty liver, and kidney disorders — all linked to excess body weight — is draining vital national resources while shrinking the country’s productive labor force.

During the screening medical camp, around 150 journalists and their family members were tested, which indicated alarming results like more than 70 percent were found to be overweight or obese, while 25 percent showed signs of diabetes and elevated blood pressure.

Experts termed these findings a wake-up call for all sectors of society, especially policymakers.

Renowned endocrinologist Prof. Rauf Niazi said 70 to 80 percent of Pakistanis, including children, now fall in the overweight or obese category.

He described the unchecked consumption of carbohydrate-laden diets, processed snacks, sugary drinks, junk food and sedentary lifestyle, as major reason of obesity and it's related diseases.

“Obesity is a major cause of chronical disease like early diabetes, strokes, heart attacks, and kidney damage through metabolic changes,” he warned.

Prof. Niazi further revealed that over 85 percent of the population may already be suffering from fatty liver disease — a dangerous, often unnoticed condition that disrupts cholesterol metabolism, triggers inflammation, and elevates cardiovascular risk.

“It’s a time bomb. People remain unaware until it's too late,” he said, urging a return to simpler, healthier lifestyles.

“The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had a flat belly, ate less, walked regularly, swam, and exercised with Hazrat Ali (RA). That’s the example we need to follow,” he stressed.

Dr. Mumtaz Ali Khan, Chief of Communicable Disease Control at the National Institute of Health (NIH), said Pakistanis are aging at an accelerated rate due to obesity and poor lifestyle habits.

As a pediatrician, he voiced serious concern about the growing rates of childhood obesity, attributing it to screen addiction, processed foods, and insufficient physical activity.

“We often make the mistake of associating excess weight with health in children,” he warned. “That kind of thinking is harmful.”

Dr. Muhammad Ali Arif, an endocrinologist at PIMS Islamabad, called for fiscal and policy interventions.

“White sugar, bakery items, sugary drinks, and ultra-processed foods must be heavily taxed, he said, adding that these are not nutritional necessities but are being consumed in alarming amounts,” he said.

Declaring obesity a disease, not a choice, he stressed the need for mass education, behavioral therapy, and structured lifestyle change programs.

“People must eat 25 to 30 percent less, skip roti and rice when possible, avoid liquid calories, and adopt simple habits like walking and chewing slowly," he advised.

Experts also recommended the supervised use of newly introduced anti-obesity drugs such as GLP-1 agonists for patients with chronic obesity, calling these medications, now locally available, can help reduce body weight by 10 to 15 percent and offer substantial health benefits when used appropriately.

Kashif Amin, Director Public Health at Getz Pharma, spoke about the company’s mission to promote preventive healthcare across Pakistan.

NPC President Azhar Jatoi welcomed the initiative and thanked the medical professionals for their efforts in educating the journalist community and conducting the screening camp.