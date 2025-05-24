Pakistan Committed To Maintain Its Integrity, Invincible Defense And Peace: Tariq Fazal
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Saturday said that Pakistan, with the full cooperation of all stakeholders, will maintain its security, integrity, and defense.
Talking to private news channel, the minister said that Pakistan desires peace and will continue to take steps in that direction.
However, he warned that if India attempts any aggression, it will be met with a strong response, just as in the past.
He said the recent conflict showed the strength of Pakistan’s military and united the nation.
He stressed the need to maintain this national unity in the future. He also said that ending political polarization is a top priority, and efforts for a political ceasefire must continue.
