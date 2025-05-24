Open Menu

Pakistan Committed To Maintain Its Integrity, Invincible Defense And Peace: Tariq Fazal

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Pakistan committed to maintain its integrity, invincible defense and peace: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Saturday said that Pakistan, with the full cooperation of all stakeholders, will maintain its security, integrity, and defense.

Talking to private news channel, the minister said that Pakistan desires peace and will continue to take steps in that direction.

However, he warned that if India attempts any aggression, it will be met with a strong response, just as in the past.

He said the recent conflict showed the strength of Pakistan’s military and united the nation.

He stressed the need to maintain this national unity in the future. He also said that ending political polarization is a top priority, and efforts for a political ceasefire must continue.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facili ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna

28 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE de ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..

43 minutes ago
 World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as ..

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..

2 hours ago
 Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Lif ..

Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

3 hours ago
 FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliam ..

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

3 hours ago
Salah wins Premier League player of season award

Salah wins Premier League player of season award

3 hours ago
 FNC explores stronger ties with Central American P ..

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

3 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular ..

UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee

4 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation bet ..

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

4 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing C ..

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures thi ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan