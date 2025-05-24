Experts urges youth to play an active role for facing environmental challenges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) On the second day of the Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh, an important session was held on climate change and the role of youth in it.

Experts highlighted the environmental challenges facing the country and urged the youth to play an active role in solving them and promoting social justice.

Speaking on the serious impacts of climate change, Sindh’s renowned water expert Naseer Memon said, “This is the biggest problem of the country at the moment.”

He warned that due to climate change, our natural life, such as parrots, sparrows, brown bears, bees and trees, is rapidly disappearing and the intensity of climatic events has also increased.

Memon also called the growing population a major cause of climate change and said that there is an urgent need to launch a national campaign to reduce the population.

He stressed that “planting trees is a reward, cutting them is atrocity and like the controversial canals, a campaign should also be launched against those who cut down trees.”

Naseer Memon blamed the concrete buildings for the increasing heat in Karachi and said, “We will have to change our way of living.”

Shabina Faraz, a journalist working on climate and environmental issues, answered the questions of the youth and said, “Youth are the asset of our country and they can change a lot by recognizing their power.”

