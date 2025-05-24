Open Menu

Relief From Scorching Heat As Mirpur Receives Heavy Rainfall

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 08:50 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Mirpur and its adjoining areas were lashed with a speedy windstorm and heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon, bringing relief to the people from the scorching heat.

The region experienced a significant drop in temperature, making the weather much more pleasant. The rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, partially paralyzed daily life for several hours and affected the electricity, roads, and telecommunication systems in various parts of the district.

The heavy downpour caused widespread damage, including the perishing of seasonal standing crops, trees, and electricity poles in several areas. Kacha houses in slums and other vulnerable areas were also partially affected.

The telecom and electricity systems were particularly affected in Mirpur city, with intermittent rainfall continuing till the filing of the report.

Landslides were reported in the top mountainous scenic Leepa and Neelam valleys, affecting life in these areas.

According to the Met office forecast, more rains are expected to continue during the next 24 hours. The people of Mirpur and surrounding areas are advised to take necessary precautions and be prepared for further disruptions.

Despite the challenges, the rainfall has brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat, and the weather is now much more pleasant.

The rainfall has partially affected daily life in various parts of AJK, including Mirpur, Leepa, and Neelam valleys. While the rainfall has brought relief from the heat, it has also caused disruptions to essential services and infrastructure.

The authorities are working to restore normalcy and minimize the impact of the rainfall on the affected areas.

