Rain hits ICT, distt admin teams rush to prevent disruptions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds struck Islamabad on Saturday, leading to water accumulation in several low-lying areas and trees falling at multiple spots.

In response, the district administration launched emergency efforts to control the situation and minimize public inconvenience.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon directed all assistant commissioners to remain in the field and keep a close watch on affected zones.

He asked magistrates to continuously monitor low-lying areas and report any critical developments. Special attention was also ordered for under-construction buildings and open drainage systems to prevent potential hazards.

In a coordinated effort, the traffic police worked alongside the district teams to manage traffic and prevent congestion on major roads. Fallen trees and debris were quickly removed to ensure traffic movement was not disrupted.

Acting on the DC’s instructions, Additional Deputy Commissioner General visited various areas to inspect the situation on the ground. Assistant Commissioner City and other assistant commissioners also remained active in the field, checking locations where rainwater had collected.

Drainage operations were carried out by sanitation teams and the Capital Development Authority (CDA), who cleared blocked passages to ensure smooth water flow.

Officials confirmed that all fallen trees had been removed from the roads.

“District and municipal teams are in the field to address public concerns. All trees that fell due to strong winds have been cleared from the main roads,” said Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon.

He also asked citizens to cooperate with authorities and report any emergency situation without delay. The district control room remained active throughout the day, coordinating response teams and relaying updates to officials on the ground.

Traffic police officers stayed on duty across busy intersections and key roads to manage vehicle flow and reduce the impact of roadblocks. The timely response helped prevent severe traffic disruptions during peak hours.

District administration teams with water pumps and other equipment worked to clear stagnant water from residential and commercial areas. Monitoring continued throughout the day, especially in sectors known to face flooding during heavy rain.

In his appeal to the public, the Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during intense weather and to stay in touch with local authorities in case of emergencies. Helpline numbers and contact points were shared by the district administration for quick assistance.