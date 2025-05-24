District Coordination Committee Reviews Performance In Attock
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The District Coordination Committee Attock, led by Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, convened a meeting to review key initiatives and performance of various departments.
The meeting, attended by District Police Officer Dr. Ghiyas Gul Khan and other officials, discussed ongoing projects and public affairs. The committee reviewed initiatives such as the anti-encroachment drive, electricity theft prevention, essential commodities price control, and inspections of petrol stations.
During the meeting, it was reported that the anti-encroachment drive resulted in fines totaling Rs. 92,000. The committee also took note of the crackdown on illegal petrol stations, which led to the sealing of 31 fuel pumps, imposition of fines, and registration of an FIR.
Additionally, eight points involved in the illegal sale of LPG cylinders were sealed and fined Rs. 5,000. The traffic challan campaign from April 1 to April 30 resulted in the issuance of 6,408 fines and deposit of Rs. 3.837 million into the national treasury.
The committee was informed that development works for public welfare are progressing in full force throughout the district and will be completed within the stipulated period. Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza directed all concerned officers to ensure timely and quality completion of development works, emphasizing the importance of regular visits to development schemes.
