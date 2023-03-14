UrduPoint.com

Experts Laud PM's Free Flour Package To Facilitate People During Ramzan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Experts laud PM's free flour package to facilitate people during Ramzan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Political and economic experts besides the general public on Tuesday lauded the Prime Minister's free wheat flour package that would greatly help provide significant relief to millions of households during the holy month of Ramzan.

Ikhtair Wali Khan, PML-N spokesman while appreciating the Prime Minister's package aimed to provide free of charge flour to over 15.8 million households of Punjab province during Ramzan was highly commendable and praised-worthy.

He said free flour bags would be distributed through 8,500 utility stores while another 20,000 flour distribution points to be set up in Punjab province to facilitate the masses. Ikhtair said the Federal government would also assist the other provinces including Khyber Pakthunkhwa in the provision of flour and other facilities to people during Ramzan.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakthunkhwa caretaker government prepared about Rs 4 billion food relief programme including provision of free of charge flour bags to facilitate poor people during Ramzan. The package would benefit around one million households in the province.

The provincial government under the package would either give Rs 4,000 to each family or three flour bags of 10KG each for Ramzan. The package would be distributed through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to ensure its quick and transparent distribution.

Hamza Khan, PML-N Nowshera President while welcoming the PM's assistance package said it would provide much-needed relief to the price hike-stricken poor people. He said the distribution of free wheat flour through utility stores was a wise decision that would help ensure speedy and transparent disbursement.

He claimed that former PTI government was responsible for the prevailing high price-hike and inflation in the country, adding had Imran Khan government continued for few more weeks the country may have been bankrupted today. Hamza said PMLN had joined the government not for politics but for service of the country.

Economic expert, Sumbal Riaz also hailed the PM's relief package and said that the prices of daily commodities have increased before Ramzan and the historic program would greatly help bring stability to prices of flour and other associated daily used items during the holy month.

She underscored the need for activation of the price-control committees in KP and strict implementation of food laws through police and district administration to curb the price-hike ahead of Ramzan.

Asghar Khan, Waris Khattak and other also welcomed the government package and underlined the need for its speedy implementation on ground ahead of Ramzan.

