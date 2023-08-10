Experts term educationists major source of nation building

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A consultative workshop on "Mechanism of Situational Judgement Test for the appointment of faculty in higher education institutions" was held at Karachi.

According to spokesman of SABS University Jamshoro as principal investigator of a research project, Vice-Chancellor SABS University Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto conducted workshop.

The event was part of a research project under the Sindh Research Support Program funded by Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Federal HEC facilitated the workshop at its regional office.

The participants were divided in four different groups for structured discussion. The event proved highly fruitful as various designated authorities from public and private sector universities effectively participated in group discussion and agreed that a there should be a proper way to appoint the talented faculty members.

They insisted that faculty members are major source of building nation for coming generations and their appointment criteria is important than all other stake holders of the HEIs.

The Vice-chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mir's Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Abupoto, VC Sufi University Bhitshah Prof. Dr. Parveen Munshi, Rector IOBM Karachi Prof. Dr. Tariq Raheem Soomro, Dr. Riaz Soomro from Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur, Khalid Hameed from SZABIST Karachi, Nazli Hussain of DUHS, Dr. Muzafar H. Shah from NICE, Farhat Zehra from Newport Institute of Communication Karachi, Dr. Shaista Tabasum from Karachi University, Prof. Dr. Amjad Ali from GC University Hyderabad, Brig. Prof. Dr. Asif Iqbal from DSU Karachi, Prof. Dr. Zafar Nasir from Indus University Karachi, Kashif Ali Khan from MAJU Karachi, Prof. Dr. Sadia Akram from Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Prof. Dr. Kashif Mehmood from KASBIT and Rabnawaz from Greenwich University participated in the workshop.

In the end all participants were given shields by Vice-chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto.