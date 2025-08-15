Extreme weather shifts demand stronger climate response: Dr. Zainab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Climate expert Dr. Zainab Naeem on Friday said Pakistan is facing increasingly unpredictable weather, with rising Himalayan and Indus temperatures causing rapid glacial changes and triggering droughts, floods, and cloudbursts.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the country’s climate has shifted from predictable monsoon cycles to unpredictable extremes, impacting water resources, agriculture, and exports.

“We cannot deny that climate change is happening and it is happening faster than we expected,” she remarked.

Dr. Zainab noted government steps on climate adaptation, citing Section 12 enforcement and efforts to mobilize technical experts.

She noted that Pakistan has skilled hydrologists and geotechnical experts who, if strategically placed, can strengthen the nation’s resilience.

She urged the government to boost response capacity, strengthen local bodies, and speed up climate adaptation measures.