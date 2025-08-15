Extreme Weather Shifts Demand Stronger Climate Response: Dr. Zainab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Climate expert Dr. Zainab Naeem on Friday said Pakistan is facing increasingly unpredictable weather, with rising Himalayan and Indus temperatures causing rapid glacial changes and triggering droughts, floods, and cloudbursts.
Talking to a private news channel, she said that the country’s climate has shifted from predictable monsoon cycles to unpredictable extremes, impacting water resources, agriculture, and exports.
“We cannot deny that climate change is happening and it is happening faster than we expected,” she remarked.
Dr. Zainab noted government steps on climate adaptation, citing Section 12 enforcement and efforts to mobilize technical experts.
She noted that Pakistan has skilled hydrologists and geotechnical experts who, if strategically placed, can strengthen the nation’s resilience.
She urged the government to boost response capacity, strengthen local bodies, and speed up climate adaptation measures.
Recent Stories
Gaza death toll rises to 61,827
UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amir Muqam expresses grief over loss of precious lives in flood1 minute ago
-
Extreme weather shifts demand stronger climate response: Dr. Zainab1 minute ago
-
Govt appreciates youth response in digital defense: Barrister Aqeel1 minute ago
-
KP govt announces one day mourning for MI-171 helicopter martyrs1 minute ago
-
Senator Mehdi expresses deep sorrow over Loss of lives in KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK1 minute ago
-
All available resources being utilized to help flood-hit people in KP, AJK: Rana11 minutes ago
-
KP Halal Food Authority conducts inspections in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy launches 3rd Hangor class submarine in China11 minutes ago
-
Thousands march in mourning procession of Chehlum11 minutes ago
-
"Flood Relief Efforts: Red Crescent Sets up Emergency Center to support Affected Communities"21 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues fact sheet on monsoon flood situation in Punjab31 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic day as Black Day31 minutes ago