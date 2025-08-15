Open Menu

"Flood Relief Efforts: Red Crescent Sets Up Emergency Center To Support Affected Communities"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 09:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Friday established an emergency relief center on the directives of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to facilitate people in districts recently affected by floods.

According to the Red Crescent Chairman Imran Wazir Advocate and Vice Chairman Farzand Wazir, all concerned individuals are informed that in case of any need or emergency, they can contact the following numbers:

0300-5849255 Secretary, Pakistan Red Crescent, KP, Peshawar

0334-9086169 Administrative Officer, Pakistan Red Crescent, KP, Peshawar

Landline:

091-9333666 / 091-2590846

The center will remain operational to ensure timely collection of information from affected areas and effective coordination of relief operations.

