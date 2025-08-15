KP govt announces one day mourning for MI-171 helicopter martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared one day of provincial mourning on Saturday, August 16 to honor the five crew members of the government’s MI-171 helicopter who embraced martyrdom when the aircraft crashed during a rescue operation.

According to a notification issued by the Administration Department, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the province as a mark of respect.

Expressing profound grief over the loss, the government offered prayers for the departed souls, stating, “May their souls rest in eternal peace.”