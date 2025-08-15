KP Govt Announces One Day Mourning For MI-171 Helicopter Martyrs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared one day of provincial mourning on Saturday, August 16 to honor the five crew members of the government’s MI-171 helicopter who embraced martyrdom when the aircraft crashed during a rescue operation.
According to a notification issued by the Administration Department, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the province as a mark of respect.
Expressing profound grief over the loss, the government offered prayers for the departed souls, stating, “May their souls rest in eternal peace.”
