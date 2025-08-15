Amir Muqam Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Flood
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam, on Friday, expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of many precious human lives due to torrential rains and cloudbursts in Buner, Shangla, Swat, Bajaur, Lower Dir, Mansehra and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
In a statement, the president of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apprised that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring the situation to avert any untoward incident, adding that the federal government was ensuring provision of resources to provide immediate relief to the affected areas.
Amir Muqam said that the whole nation was saddened by the financial and human losses due to the flood.
The minister expressed his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. “I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the flood,” he added.
He said that the federal government was standing with the victims in this difficult time.
