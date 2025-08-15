Open Menu

Pak Navy Launches 3rd Hangor Class Submarine In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Pak Navy launches 3rd Hangor class submarine in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The launching ceremony of submarine PNS/M MANGRO (Desig) was held at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Company Ltd, Shuangliu Base, Wuhan, China.

Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Project-2, Vice Admiral Abdul Samad graced the occasion as Chief Guest, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here.

While addressing the ceremony, Vice Admiral Abdul Samad stressed the significance of maritime security amid region’s current geo-strategic dynamics.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan Navy remains fully committed to defend national interests while fostering a secure and cooperative maritime environment.

Referring to HANGOR Class Submarines, he highlighted that their cutting-edge weaponry and advanced sensors would be instrumental in sustaining regional power equilibrium and ensuring maritime stability.

Commending the dedicated work of China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Company Ltd (CSOC), he expressed satisfaction over steady progress of the project and remarked that HANGOR Class Submarine initiative would bring a fresh dimension to the enduring, time-honoured partnership between Pakistan and China.

The Government of Pakistan signed an agreement with CSOC to acquire eight HANGOR Class submarines. Under the contract, four submarines are being built in China, while the remaining four will be constructed in Pakistan at Karachi

Shipyard and Engineering Works Ltd (KS&EW) under Transfer of Technology (ToT) program.

The launching ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from Pakistan and China, including representatives from Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Company Ltd and China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Company Ltd.

