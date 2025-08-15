Thousands march in mourning procession of Chehlum

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) which emanated from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) in the afternoon here on Friday culminated at Qadam Gah Dadan Shah in the evening.

Thousands of men, women and children walked their way from distant areas of Hyderabad as part of the Mishi-Arbaeen walk and gathered at the Qadam Gah to join the procession.

The Hyderabad police claimed deployment of over 2,000 policemen for security during the chehlum.

The police spokesman informed that over two dozen processions in addition to the central procession were taken out in Hyderabad.

He told that all the streets intersecting the route of the main procession were sealed and the walk through gates were placed at Qadam Gah.

He added that the body search with the help of the metal detectors was also conducted.

The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio and other police officials monitored security arrangements of the processions.

The mobile networks of all cellular companies were suspended on Saturday morning and were restored after 8 pm.

APP/zmb/