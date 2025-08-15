Open Menu

Senator Mehdi Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Senator Mehdi expresses deep sorrow over Loss of lives in KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh President Senator Waqar Mehdi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by heavy rains and cloudbursts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Senator Mehdi conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives due to cloudbursts and flash floods, assuring them that he shares their grief.

He also paid tribute to the personnel martyred in the recent helicopter crash, acknowledging their dedicated services.

“The martyrs have set an everlasting example of bravery, duty, and selflessness,” he said, adding that the sacrifices of officers and soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation and public service without regard for their safety will never be forgotten.

Senator Waqar Mehdi reiterated that the Pakistan People’s Party stands firmly with the people of the affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan in every difficult time.

