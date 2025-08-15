Senator Mehdi Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh President Senator Waqar Mehdi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by heavy rains and cloudbursts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement, Senator Mehdi conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives due to cloudbursts and flash floods, assuring them that he shares their grief.
He also paid tribute to the personnel martyred in the recent helicopter crash, acknowledging their dedicated services.
“The martyrs have set an everlasting example of bravery, duty, and selflessness,” he said, adding that the sacrifices of officers and soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation and public service without regard for their safety will never be forgotten.
Senator Waqar Mehdi reiterated that the Pakistan People’s Party stands firmly with the people of the affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan in every difficult time.
Recent Stories
Gaza death toll rises to 61,827
UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amir Muqam expresses grief over loss of precious lives in flood12 seconds ago
-
Extreme weather shifts demand stronger climate response: Dr. Zainab14 seconds ago
-
Govt appreciates youth response in digital defense: Barrister Aqeel16 seconds ago
-
KP govt announces one day mourning for MI-171 helicopter martyrs18 seconds ago
-
Senator Mehdi expresses deep sorrow over Loss of lives in KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK19 seconds ago
-
All available resources being utilized to help flood-hit people in KP, AJK: Rana10 minutes ago
-
KP Halal Food Authority conducts inspections in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy launches 3rd Hangor class submarine in China10 minutes ago
-
Thousands march in mourning procession of Chehlum10 minutes ago
-
"Flood Relief Efforts: Red Crescent Sets up Emergency Center to support Affected Communities"20 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues fact sheet on monsoon flood situation in Punjab30 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic day as Black Day30 minutes ago