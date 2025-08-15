Open Menu

KP Halal Food Authority Conducts Inspections In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Dera Ismail Khan, carried out inspection operations at several locations in the district on Friday to ensure food quality and hygiene standards.

During the operations, officials checked various shops, food outlets, and storage facilities.

Several shopkeepers were given warnings over minor violations and were directed to improve cleanliness and ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

Deputy Director Halal Food Authority, Dera, Wasif Khan, said the inspections were part of ongoing efforts to provide the public with safe and hygienic food.

He urged traders to maintain proper storage, avoid expired items, and follow all guidelines to protect consumer health.

