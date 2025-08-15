Govt Appreciates Youth Response In Digital Defense: Barrister Aqeel
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Friday lauded the unity and resolve of Pakistani youth in defending the nation, both on the battlefield and in digital spaces.
Talking to a private news channel, he noted that the Prime Minister and armed forces had acknowledged the contributions of social media activists, security personnel, and the families of martyrs. He added that the nation’s patriotism transcends political divides.
Barrister Aqeel also highlighted the recently passed Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment) 2024, describing it as a crucial step in strengthening Pakistan’s fight against terrorism.
He said the amendment was aimed solely at protecting national security and peace, not curbing civil liberties, and assured that courts remain accessible for any grievances.
