All available resources being utilized to help flood-hit people in KP, AJK: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that all available resources are being utilized to help flood-hit people of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and AJK areas.

The Center will provide all necessary support to flood-ravaged people of KP, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said NDMA is working round-the-clock to extend relief and rescue operation in the affected areas. The Prime Minister has also given direction to provide all required facilities to flood-affected people, he added.

In reply to a question about early warning system for weather, he said, there is a need to further improve the system. He said that the government is working on climate change issues.

To a question, he said that the Federal government had provided support to flood-hit people of Sindh.

About terrorism, he said federal and provincial governments would make collective efforts to root out menace of terrorism from this country.