- Home
- Pakistan
- Failed ‘Final Call’ tsunami leaves organizers embarrassed after clashes in Islamabad: Siddiqui
Failed ‘Final Call’ Tsunami Leaves Organizers Embarrassed After Clashes In Islamabad: Siddiqui
Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The much-hyped “Final Call” tsunami, which threatened to bring Islamabad to a standstill, ended in an embarrassing retreat for its organizers as clashes with security forces left several injured and protesters fleeing at night, abandoning their vehicles and motorcycles.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PML-N’s Parliamentary Party Leader in the Senate, said in a statement on X, “Those shouting ‘murne marne’ (kill and kill) slogans killed some security personnel and workers and fled in the middle of the night through a road surrounded by forests in the Margalla Hills.”
He said that now factories of lies and misrepresentations would emerge, creating baseless fictional stories of bodies and bloodshed, but the shameful retreat of the “Final Call” will keep PTI from recovering for a long time.
The government of Pakistan, he said is currently grappling with two critical issues. Firstly, it needs to ascertain whether the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a legitimate political party or a lawless entity that employs violence and vandalism.
Secondly, the government must find a constitutional solution to address situations where a provincial government makes it a routine to utilize state resources to launch attacks on the Federal government, he added.
Recent Stories
PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DSO Haripur takes immediate action to resolve players’ issues and improve facilities2 seconds ago
-
DC reviews progress on development schemes9 seconds ago
-
PNS Zulfiquar conducts exercise with Korean Navy ship in Arabian Sea16 seconds ago
-
PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur8 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on those selling cigarettes without paying tax underway10 minutes ago
-
Meeting on anti-polio campaign held under deputy commissioner Abbottabad10 minutes ago
-
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction progress on K-IV Project10 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi to lead efforts for peace in Kurram, invites CM to join hands30 minutes ago
-
Rs. 30b allocated for CM Green Tractor scheme: minister30 minutes ago
-
SITCO,EFT to organize two-day Thar Festival on Nov 29-3040 minutes ago
-
Motorways reopen after maintenance work40 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to introduce Pink Scooty scheme50 minutes ago