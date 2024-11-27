Open Menu

Failed ‘Final Call’ Tsunami Leaves Organizers Embarrassed After Clashes In Islamabad: Siddiqui

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The much-hyped “Final Call” tsunami, which threatened to bring Islamabad to a standstill, ended in an embarrassing retreat for its organizers as clashes with security forces left several injured and protesters fleeing at night, abandoning their vehicles and motorcycles.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PML-N’s Parliamentary Party Leader in the Senate, said in a statement on X, “Those shouting ‘murne marne’ (kill and kill) slogans killed some security personnel and workers and fled in the middle of the night through a road surrounded by forests in the Margalla Hills.”

He said that now factories of lies and misrepresentations would emerge, creating baseless fictional stories of bodies and bloodshed, but the shameful retreat of the “Final Call” will keep PTI from recovering for a long time.

The government of Pakistan, he said is currently grappling with two critical issues. Firstly, it needs to ascertain whether the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a legitimate political party or a lawless entity that employs violence and vandalism.

Secondly, the government must find a constitutional solution to address situations where a provincial government makes it a routine to utilize state resources to launch attacks on the Federal government, he added.

