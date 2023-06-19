UrduPoint.com

Faisal Kundi Terms Holding Elections In Time Crucial For Political Stability

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) spokesperson and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Monday termed holding elections in time as crucial for political stability in Pakistan

In a press conference along with PPP leader, Nadeem Afzal Chan here, Faisal Kundi said that the people of Karachi gave a full mandate to the Pakistan People's Party in the local body elections.

He said that his party was trying its best to achieve success in the upcoming elections. "We are ready to contest general elections and have started our campaign", he added.

Faisal Kundi emphasized that all allies should go to the elections which are expected to be held by October.

He said that the delegation of the PPP in a meeting with the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif presented reservations on the budget. "The PPP delegation will meet the Prime Minister again today".

The SAPM said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, funds were given to all MPs except those belonging to the Pakistan People's Party.

About the return of former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, Faisal Kundi said that PML-N has to decide when Nawaz Sharif will come.

He said that the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is benefiting nine million poor families through providing them financial assistance.

The PPP spokesperson said that complaints regarding BISP funds have been received from all over Pakistan.

He said that investigations were being carried out to address the complaints of those having difficulties in getting funds.

Kundi stated that the quarterly payments under Benazir Kafaalat program were being issued with a 25 percent increase.

The SAPM also expressed his grief over the death of more than 100 Pakistanis in a boat accident in Greece.

