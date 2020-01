Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdown for Jan31

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power suspension schedule in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electricity line on January 31

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) -:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued power suspension schedule in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electricity line on January 31.

According to schedule issued here Friday, power will remain suspended from 9am to 2pm from 132KV Rafhan Faisalabad grid station, and SS road, Hajvery park, Fesco, civil lines, Farooqabad, Abdullahpur, Nishat Mills, Pepsi, Cardiology, Rafhan Mil Susan road, Gulistan colony, Saeed colony, Jubilee, Tariqabad, Mansoorabad, Shadman, Madni, Rasool park, Manzoor park, Haq Bahoo, Islamia park, Raja road, DHQ, Amin town and Depot bazaar feeders emanating from 132KV OTP grid station.

From 10am to 2pm from Gulberg feeder emanating from 132KV Jhang road grid station, from 9am to 1pm from MSC feeder emanating from 132KV 103RB Phalahiwala grid station, Skarp-I feeder emanating from 132KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Kars paint, Cocacola and FIEDMC feeders emanating from 132KC FIEDMC grid station, Taja Berwala feeder emanating from 132KV Bhowana grid station, Kiderwala feeder emanating from 132KV Manjhla bagh grid station, Mureedwala road, Pancerah road and Gohar international feeders emanating from 132KV Gojra grid station, Civil line feeder emanating from 132KV Old thermal grid station, city and Taj feeders emanating from 132KV university grid station.

Electricity will also remain suspended from 9am to 1:30pm from Garrh feeder emanating from 132KV Samundri grid station, Ashrafabad, Ghaziabad, Rehmatabad, Chenab Fabrics, Chenab Steel, 500 KV Gatti feeders emanating from 132KV Nishatabad grid station, from 8am to 4:30pm from Gojra road feeder emanating from 132KV Samundri road gridstation.