Farogh Naseem terms passage of bills related to FATF good omen for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Mohammad Farogh Naseem on Wednesday termed passage of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation as a good omen for Pakistan.

Addressing the National Assembly he said, "Today is very lucky day for Pakistan, the law related to FATF has been passed in the Pakistan's larger interest with consensus, the law also belonged to government as well as to opposition." He said that the government and the opposition parties are on the same page to convert the country's economy from black to white and put the country forward on the road of progress, prosperity and development.

"I appreciate the positive cooperation from the opposition parties during discussion on FATF bills, " he added.

He said whitening the economy and checking terror financing was important to take the country forward.

He said it was also the government's aim to simplify the legislation and ensure protection of fundamental rights of the people.

The minister said that violation of fundamental rights of the people will not be tolerated.

He said that the whole nation desired that Pakistan's economy should be converted from black to white.

He said that islam was religion of peace and terrorism and Islam were two different things.