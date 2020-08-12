UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farogh Naseem Terms Passage Of Bills Related To FATF Good Omen For Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:56 PM

Farogh Naseem terms passage of bills related to FATF good omen for Pakistan

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Mohammad Farogh Naseem on Wednesday termed passage of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation as a good omen for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Mohammad Farogh Naseem on Wednesday termed passage of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation as a good omen for Pakistan.

Addressing the National Assembly he said, "Today is very lucky day for Pakistan, the law related to FATF has been passed in the Pakistan's larger interest with consensus, the law also belonged to government as well as to opposition." He said that the government and the opposition parties are on the same page to convert the country's economy from black to white and put the country forward on the road of progress, prosperity and development.

"I appreciate the positive cooperation from the opposition parties during discussion on FATF bills, " he added.

He said whitening the economy and checking terror financing was important to take the country forward.

He said it was also the government's aim to simplify the legislation and ensure protection of fundamental rights of the people.

The minister said that violation of fundamental rights of the people will not be tolerated.

He said that the whole nation desired that Pakistan's economy should be converted from black to white.

He said that islam was religion of peace and terrorism and Islam were two different things.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Road Progress Same Financial Action Task Force From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Samba Financial Group chooses Dubai International ..

58 minutes ago

'Serious injuries' reported after Scottish train d ..

1 minute ago

Pompeo Says Russia Seeks to Undermine Czech Republ ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov Tells Finnish Counterpart About NATO's 'Des ..

1 minute ago

Omar shares strategy to produce 75% of energy-mix ..

1 minute ago

National Assembly passes motion to constitute sele ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.