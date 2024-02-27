Fatimid Foundation Haematological Complex Inaugurated In Hyderabad
Published February 27, 2024
The inaugural Ceremony of Fatimid Foundation Haematological Complex Hyderabad was held here on Tuesday. Chairman Fatmid Foundation Lt.General (Retd) Moin Uddin Hyder and Senator Dr. Khalida Mandhro jointly inaugurated the newly built complex
Addressing the ceremony chairman of Fatmid Foundation stressed the need for proper attention at the government level to tackle this lethal disease and private institutions as well as non-government organizations (NGOs) were playing their role.
He said that after assuming charge as the Chairman of the foundation it was a difficult time to make it self-sufficient and now it has gradually blossomed into the largest voluntary health care and blood transfusion service providing thousands of bags of healthy fully screened blood and blood products each month to its thousands of patients particularly children suffering from Thalassaemia, Haemophilia, and other blood disorders.
He said that today Fatimid centres are located in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Rashidabad (Tando Allahyar), Khairpur, and Larkana.
Trustee of Fatmid Foundation Mabool Ahmed Memon on the occasion apprised about the accomplishments of the foundation and said that the project could have been completed with the sincere efforts of the foundation's Chairman who helped financially to complete the construction of the Fatmid Centre.
He said that Fatmid Centre was being built in an ideal location of Qasimabad which was a gateway to the superhighway towards Karachi and feasible to other cities.
The Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah and Senator Dr. Khalida Sikandar Mandhro also expressed their view on the occasion.
