FBR Consult Local Property Dealers To Review Property Valuation Of Dera

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Deputy Commissioner Adnan Khan held a meeting with local Property Dealers to review the valuation of the property of Dera Ismail Khan in order to adjust it according to the existing rates.

The meeting was attended by Inspector Ameer Umar Farooq, Ijaz Ahmed and Umar Iqbal from his staff besides Patron in Chief of Anjuman Tajran Dera Sohail Ahmad Azmi, property dealers Khuram Shehzad, Gul Janan, Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Shahid, Haji Muhammad Ramzan and Mubashir Advocate.

The FBR DC presented the current valuation of the property according to the FBR and district administration before the participants of the meeting.

He also presented a survey conducted by his office about the current property rates and requested the participants to give their suggestions so that a detailed report could be sent to the headquarters. He said the further process would be done by the FBR board.

The property dealers sought some time from the FBR DC to submission of their report about the current rates of the locals so that they could consult their other colleagues.

