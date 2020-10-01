FBR holds awareness seminar on PM relief package for construction industry

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday organized an awareness seminar on Prime Minister relief package for the construction sector

The seminar was held here at Customs House Peshawar on the special directives of Member (IR) Operations, Federal Board of Revenue Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed and Chief Commissioner (FBR) Peshawar Sardar Ali Khawaja.

The seminar was attended by a large number of constructors, developers and tax advisors.

Addressing the seminar, Additional Commissioner headquarters Ajmal Khan said that the prime minister had announced a special tax relief package for the construction sector despite unfavorable condition as the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had damaged the economy.

He said special initiative and relief for the construction sector has far-reaching importance for revival of economy, economic boost and generating employment opportunities.

The participants of seminar appreciated the Prime Minister's package for the construction industry and their various quire's were answered by FBR officials President, Tax Bar Association , Advocate Mushtaq Ahmed, addressing the seminar said that it is a great opportunity for builders and developers to take advantage of this initiative of the government.

He also appreciated the efforts of Regional Tax Office Peshawar and FBR in organizing this seminar for the convenience and awarness of taxpayers.

He said seminar provide an opportunity for better awarness about the relief package and now taxpayers should take full advantage of this scheme of the government.

It may be recalled that such seminars were also held at the Mardan and DI Khan sub-offices of the Regional Tax Office, Peshawar.