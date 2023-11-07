FCCI ready for resolution of business conflicts, disputes: Dr Khurram

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is ready to play its role in resolution of business conflicts and disputes which will not only facilitate the business community but also lessen burden on the police of unnecessary litigation, said Dr. Khurram Tariq President, FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is ready to play its role in resolution of business conflicts and disputes which will not only facilitate the business community but also lessen burden on the police of unnecessary litigation, said Dr. Khurram Tariq President, FCCI.

He was addressing a meeting held with newly appointed SDPO Peoples’ Colony ASP Madam Zainab Khalid at FCCI Complex to discuss the issues relating to business disputes and prevention of crime.

Dr. Khurram Tariq said that the trend of mediation is increasing throughout the world which is generally followed by arbitration.

He quoted the example of Türkiye and said that during the last 12 years the cases to the tune of $600 billion were decided which phonemically decreased litigation by 85%.

He said that the law has been introduced in Punjab under which 150 mediation centers have been established while 12,000 advocates have been nominated as mediators.

He said that the experience of the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) proved successful in Karachi but in Faisalabad 'we could not get the required results'. However, a comprehensive plan should be evolved to revive a meaningful CPLC to help the overloaded police.

He said that the private sector had introduced a hybrid system for patrolling in Millat Industrial Estate but the police constables were withdrawn.

Senior Vice President FCCI Dr. Sajjad Arshad stressed the need to change the “Thana culture” and said that Faisalabad is a business center and the general crime rate is very low here. However, the cases of 489-F of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) are very common and the FCCI and other trade associations could resolve such cases through mediation.

Vice President FCCI Hajji Aslam Bhalli also stressed the need to bring a qualitative improvement in the overall behavior of the police staff.

ASP Madam Zainab Khalid introduced herself and said that she was meeting with the stakeholders to control the crimes in this area.

She said that the Safe City project was under completion but the cameras installed could not recognize the face of any wanted person.

She said that our focus is on E-policing which could play a major role in minimizing crime rate.

She assured to improve the police patrolling and said that trackers have been installed on all police vehicles and their location could be identified instantly.

Later, Dr Khurram Tariq assured his full cooperation from the FCCI side for controlling crimes and presented a bouquet and FCCI shield to the ASP.