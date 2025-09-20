PTI Free To Rally But Anti-state Rhetoric Harmful: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Saturday that while PML-N has no objection to PTI’s political gatherings, the party’s leadership is using “anti-state” rhetoric that harms Pakistan’s national interest.
Talking to a private news channel, he stressed that PTI’s founder’s remarks are not in line with the country’s interest and only benefit Pakistan’s adversaries.
“Holding rallies is their democratic right, but political gatherings should focus on policy and public issues, not anti-state narratives,” he remarked.
He noted that Pakistan continues to face terrorism originating from Afghanistan, and in such a situation, unity and responsible politics are vital.
“We have always talked about political dialogue and stability, but PTI’s stance has consistently been one of hostility towards the state,” he said.
Highlighting the government’s priorities, he said: “Political stability is our foremost objective because economic stability and national strength depend on it.”
He added that Pakistan is playing the role of a peacemaker in the region, and irresponsible politics undermines these efforts.
