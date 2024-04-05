Open Menu

Federal Board Announces Matric-Tech Part 1&2 Results

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Federal Board announces Matric-Tech Part 1&2 results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE) Islamabad has announced the results of Matric Tech Part One and Two annual examinations for the year 2024.

According to the FBISE, the overall success ratio of Matric Tech Part One was 46.47%, while the Matric Tech success ratio of Part Two level was 87.79%.

As per details, the matriculation exams of the Federal Education Board started on March 1, 2024 and ended on March 27, 2024.

Due to the e-marking of papers, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced the result in a very short period of 7 days.

Along with Matric Tech, the results of the candidates participated in the specialized courses of pre-university foundation programme of of Level 4 and 5 from Greenwich Global Institute Karachi, were also announced.

On this occasion, Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam congratulated the successful students and reiterated that technical education is need of the country and this is the source that will lead to the development of nation and the country.

"These students are truly the builders of the nation" he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Education Lead March FBISE From

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

4 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

4 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

4 hours ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

4 hours ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

4 hours ago
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

4 hours ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

4 hours ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

4 hours ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

4 hours ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

4 hours ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan