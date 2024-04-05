Federal Board announces Matric-Tech Part 1&2 results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE) Islamabad has announced the results of Matric Tech Part One and Two annual examinations for the year 2024.

According to the FBISE, the overall success ratio of Matric Tech Part One was 46.47%, while the Matric Tech success ratio of Part Two level was 87.79%.

As per details, the matriculation exams of the Federal Education Board started on March 1, 2024 and ended on March 27, 2024.

Due to the e-marking of papers, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced the result in a very short period of 7 days.

Along with Matric Tech, the results of the candidates participated in the specialized courses of pre-university foundation programme of of Level 4 and 5 from Greenwich Global Institute Karachi, were also announced.

On this occasion, Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam congratulated the successful students and reiterated that technical education is need of the country and this is the source that will lead to the development of nation and the country.

"These students are truly the builders of the nation" he added.