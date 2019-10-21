(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the federal government was making all-out efforts to resolve the issues faced by the people in Karachi

The prime minister expressed these views during a briefing given by the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) over the progress made on the ongoing federal government's projects in the mega city.

He observed that the federal government had taken the responsibility of those works, which had been the obligation of the provincial government to undertake.

Unfortunately due to corruption, the prime minister regretted, the people of the Sindh province were deprived of the basic facilities of life, including safe drinking water, health and education.

Imran Khan was also briefed about the progress on the federal government's initiated projects, which were included in the Karachi package, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The prime minister also directed for expediting pace of work on the Karachi package projects.

The briefing was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar, Asad Umar MNA, members of the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Shaikh, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, SIDCL board chairman Samar Ali Khan and Chief Executive Officer Salah Ahmed Farooqi, and other senior officials.