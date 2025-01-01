Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh asks all political parties to work for development of Pakistan

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday asked all the political parties including

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday asked all the political parties including

Opposition to work for development of Pakistan.

This is the responsibility of all the elected members of national and provincial assemblies to utilize energies for boosting economy of this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have rich natural resources and potential to take the country forward in every field, he said.

In reply to a question about political issues with Opposition, he said, it is the duty of every member to play role to normalize the relations with rival parties.

He said political stability is vital to achieve economic growth rate and business targets in Pakistan.

Many countries had lifted the principles of Pakistan’s golden era in 1960s, he said adding that the people had to face difficulties due to weak policies of the last regime of PTI. We are hopeful of talks with PTI, he said. He urged the leaders of PTI to come forward and work for national interest.