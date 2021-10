FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity line

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Friday, power supply from Manzoor Park and Nishat Mill-1 feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while S-II feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony and Khalid feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (October 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mujahid Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, FIEDMC feeder emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Gulfishan and Sadhar feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, al-Fareed feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Jhang Bazaar feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Tariq Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, City and Toba Road feeders originating from originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-II feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 12 noon whereas Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ), Jhang Bazaar, Gol Karyana, Katchery Road and Imam Bargah Road feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, DHQ, Civil Line, Cardiology-I and Shadman feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Jhumra Road/Raza and Faisalabad Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Scarp-1 and Pakka Dalla feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Zahid Jee, al-Hafiz Cristo Plast, Brighto Chemical Limited, King Kong, Coca Cola, ChinSun, Karas Paint and Hyundai Nishat feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 30.